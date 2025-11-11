Leveraging technology for less in landfills

Through innovative sensor technologies and data-driven operations, Cornerstone Smart Recycling streamlines waste collection and recycling to empower individuals and businesses in Hong Kong and overseas to reduce their environmental footprint.​

SEE ALSO Transforming everyday life through creativity and innovation

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 12.30 PM ESG Insights An exclusive weekly report on the latest environmental, social and governance issues. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

Our waste management solutions divert significant volumes of waste from landfills, through efficient source segregation and advanced recycling systems.

With multiple models of Internet of Things-enabled smart recycling bins, we facilitate the collection of a broader range of recyclable materials.

Our reverse vending machines, for instance, feature automated sorting capabilities that enhance the quality and value of recovered materials.

Through multi-stream recycling and strategies to reduce contamination, we maximise material recovery and resource efficiency.

Our smart bins offer real-time data on sorting and fill levels, so that collection routes and reducing operational carbon footprint.

Our technology integrations include partnerships with third-party loyalty programs, enhancing user participation through incentives.

We have also pioneered high-capacity food waste processing and our systems can take in multiple types of recyclables, making our solutions adaptable and scalable for diverse urban environments.

Beyond technology, our platform connects communities directly with downstream recyclers so that collected materials can be recycled or upcycled into new, valuable products, supporting a circular economy.

We are expanding our presence across new markets in Asia, targeting urban centres with urgent waste management challenges. We also offer smart bin solutions for suburban areas and village houses.

Our long-term vision is to establish Cornerstone Smart Recycling as a global leader in sustainable waste management by continuously advancing technology, fostering community collaboration and driving measurable environmental impact worldwide.

In addition, we aim to expand vertically and develop in-house processing capabilities to become a full-cycle recycler.

Combining sustainability and social innovation

Daur Langkah Bersama (Pable) weaves communities and recycling together using technology