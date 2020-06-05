You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Including about S$93 billion in response to Covid-19, the total size of the four Budgets stands at S$193 billion, more than double the size of annual Budgets in preceding years.
Fortitude Budget: Four Budgets may help Singapore avoid output loss of 5 percentage points or S$23.4b

Singapore retail sales plunge 40.5% in April amid Covid-19

FOOD and beverage (F&B) services took a larger hit, with takings down 53 per cent year on year, or 38.8 per cent on a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis.

Business formation to stay subdued, cessation may pick up: MTI

IN April, about 3,800 business entities were formed, almost a third lower than the annual average of 5,500 in the same month from 2015 to 2019. 

PepsiCo hires Singaporean Tan Wern-Yuen as Asia-Pacific CEO

SNACK and beverage giant PepsiCo has hired Singaporean Tan Wern-Yuen as chief executive officer (CEO) of Asia-Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China (APAC) to oversee its operations in the region, starting June 15.

MAS, CAD investigating Eagle Hospitality Trust directors, officers

THE probe is in connection with suspected breaches of disclosure requirements under Section 203 of the Securities and Futures Act, MAS and CAD said in a joint statement on Friday.

Singapore shares end higher for fifth straight session, up 1.6%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended higher on Friday for the fifth straight session at 2,751.50, up 44.30 points or 1.6 per cent.

North Korea expresses support for China's measures in Hong Kong

Thailand to tout 'trusted' tourism in coronavirus era

Malaysia announces RM35b in additional stimulus

Fortitude Budget: Singapore's fiscal strategy keeps longer-term needs in view

Fortitude Budget: Govt will not take advantage of low interest rates to borrow

Fortitude Budget: Govt committed to rebuilding reserves even though no legal obligation

Jun 5, 2020 06:32 PM
North Korea expresses support for China's measures in Hong Kong

[SEOUL] North Korea's foreign minister met with the Chinese ambassador to express support for China's measures in...

Jun 5, 2020 06:20 PM
British Airways parent company considering legal challenge to UK quarantine rules

[LONDON] The owner of British Airways is considering launching a legal challenge against the UK's looming quarantine...

Jun 5, 2020 06:10 PM
Thailand to tout 'trusted' tourism in coronavirus era

[BANGKOK] Thailand is positioning itself as a trusted destination for international tourists after travel...

Jun 5, 2020 06:00 PM
Singapore shares end higher for fifth straight session, up 1.6%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended higher on Friday for the fifth straight session at 2,751.50, up 44.30 points or...

Jun 5, 2020 05:54 PM
Malaysia announces RM35b in additional stimulus

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia unveiled RM35 billion (S$11.46 billion) in additional stimulus to help the economy recover...

