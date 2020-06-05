Including about S$93 billion in response to Covid-19, the total size of the four Budgets stands at S$193 billion, more than double the size of annual Budgets in preceding years.

Fortitude Budget: Four Budgets may help Singapore avoid output loss of 5 percentage points or S$23.4b

Singapore retail sales plunge 40.5% in April amid Covid-19

FOOD and beverage (F&B) services took a larger hit, with takings down 53 per cent year on year, or 38.8 per cent on a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis.

Business formation to stay subdued, cessation may pick up: MTI

IN April, about 3,800 business entities were formed, almost a third lower than the annual average of 5,500 in the same month from 2015 to 2019.

PepsiCo hires Singaporean Tan Wern-Yuen as Asia-Pacific CEO

SNACK and beverage giant PepsiCo has hired Singaporean Tan Wern-Yuen as chief executive officer (CEO) of Asia-Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China (APAC) to oversee its operations in the region, starting June 15.

MAS, CAD investigating Eagle Hospitality Trust directors, officers

THE probe is in connection with suspected breaches of disclosure requirements under Section 203 of the Securities and Futures Act, MAS and CAD said in a joint statement on Friday.

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher for fifth straight session, up 1.6%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended higher on Friday for the fifth straight session at 2,751.50, up 44.30 points or 1.6 per cent.