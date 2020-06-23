Singapore will go to the polls on Friday July 10 in a general election (GE) that is likely to see contests for all 93 seats in 31 constituencies, with up to 2.65 million Singaporeans casting their vote.

Stories you might have missed

Polling Day on July 10, Nomination Day on June 30 for Singapore's General Election

SINGAPORE will go to the polls on Friday July 10 in a general election (GE) that is likely to see contests for all 93 seats in 31 constituencies, with up to 2.65 million Singaporeans casting their vote.

Hin Leong forged documents to mislead banks, has ‘no reasonable prospect of being restructured on its own’: PwC

HIN LEONG has liabilities of US$3.5 billion that is mostly owed to banks, and assets of only about US$257 million, PwC noted.

Singapore core inflation stays negative for fourth month in May at -0.2%

CORE inflation, a central bank indicator that strips out accommodation and private road transport prices, inched up to -0.2 per cent, from -0.3 per cent in the month before.

Singapore, other stakeholders reaffirm plans to sign mega-trade deal this year

SINGAPORE and other stakeholders have reiterated that they plan to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) mega-trade deal this year, even as the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic throws the global economy into disarray.

Wirecard required to keep customer funds from Singapore business activities in banks here: MAS

ITS entities here are currently not licensed by MAS, but Singapore's financial regulator said that it has received a licence application from Wirecard under the new Payment Services Act.

Oxley inks agreements to sell retail, commercial units at former Chevron House

OXLEY Holdings and Oxley Beryl, which owns the former Chevron House, have entered into property sale agreements for the retail and commercial units in the 30 Raffles Place development for a total of some S$315 million.

Mapletree Industrial Trust to buy 60% stake in 14 data centres for US$210.9m

THE portfolio of 14 data centres is held by Mapletree Redwood Data Centre Trust (MRDCT), in which MIT already has a 40 per cent stake.

The STI today

STI rises on election news

THE Straits Times Index (STI) clawed back early losses to finish 5.23 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 2,634.92 on Tuesday, on the back of news that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has advised President Halimah Yacob to dissolve Parliament and issue the Writ of Election, paving the way for a General Election.

