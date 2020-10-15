There will be a quota on the number of people who can travel between Singapore and Hong Kong under the bubble.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore and Hong Kong agree in-principle to establish air travel bubble

TRANSPORT Minister Ong Ye Kung said the agreement was made due to the low incidence of Covid-19 cases in both cities, along with "robust mechanisms to manage and control" the virus.

New Singapore private home sales in September rise for 5th straight month

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,329 new private homes in September, 5.8 per cent more than the 1,256 units in August.

Semi-detached house in Orchard up for sale with S$12m guide price

THE property sits on freehold land spanning 454.9 square metres or 4,896 square feet.

CapitaLand's Ascott signs 12 more properties in China; enters Austria

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited, has secured more than 2,100 new units across 12 properties in China in the last three months.

Keppel DC Reit to join STI on Monday

KEPPEL DC Reit (real estate investment trust) will become a component stock of the Straits Times Index (STI) on Oct 19, as another Reit CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) leaves the STI in preparation for its merger with CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT).

Three-quarters of Singapore employees expect work-life balance to improve from flexi-work: poll

70 per cent of respondents also said their productivity will improve as they have greater freedom over how they manage their working hours.

Malfunction of power cable's insulation led to major train breakdown: SMRT

A BREAKDOWN of insulation of a power cable between Tuas Link and Tuas West Road stations was the culprit behind the major MRT breakdown during peak-hour traffic on Wednesday evening, based on preliminary findings.

The STI today

Singapore shares down 1.25 per cent amid global uncertainties

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) extended its losses on Thursday and fell 1.25 per cent or 31.97 points to close at 2,523.62, amid grim news surrounding the world's economy such as Brexit, a resurgence in Covid-19 cases across European countries and the lack of progress on US stimulus updates.