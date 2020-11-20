You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 6:30 PM

CIMB Singapore has dropped three long-time banking heads, as the lender restructures its business amid dismal results in the Republic.
CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

THE three business heads cut are Josandi Thor, head of consumer banking, Yong Jiunn Run, head of commercial banking, and Lai Ven-Li, head of corporate banking.

Grab to add platform fee after Singapore competition watchdog drops restrictions

GRAB will add a platform fee of about S$0.30 to its ride hailing in the next few months, after a statement by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said it would lift previous restrictions imposed on the ride-hailing firm.

Singapore's PDPC investigating allegations that Muslim Pro sold user data to US military

IN response to queries from The Business Times, a PDPC spokesperson said the commission is requesting more detailed information from Bitsmedia and PDPC reminded users to be mindful of the type of permissions and personal data that they provide, and how it may be used.

IBM to hire and train 300 Singaporean professionals in emerging tech

THE roles include digital consultants, big-data engineers, data scientists, cloud architects, UX (user experience) designers and full-stack digital developers.

Ex-CEO of Hong Kong telco to become deputy CEO of Singtel's Singapore consumer business

SINGTEL has named Anna Yip, former executive director and chief executive officer of Hong Kong telco Smartone Telecommunications, as deputy CEO of its Singapore consumer business, with effect from Dec 17.

Olam to acquire 51% stake in Togo state-owned cotton firm for 15.3m euros

OLAM will pay 15.3 million euros (S$24.4 million) for the equity stake on a cash-free, debt-free basis and closing net working capital of about 19.1 million euros.

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

THE combined entity, to be renamed Indus Towers Limited, is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

Aviva Singlife sees hot demand for S$550m notes as orders exceed S$3.5b

IT is the first bridge-to-bond transaction denominated in Singapore dollars (SGD), and also the first acquisition funding for a Tier-2 issuance in the SGD market, The Business Times (BT) understands.

The STI today

STI tracks Wall Street to gain 1.3%, sealing 3.7% gain over the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 36.01 points or 1.3 per cent to 2,813.01 on Friday, on the back of a modest rebound by US stocks overnight that was led by tech stocks.
 

