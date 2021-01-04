Singapore's economic contraction slowed down in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the previous one, with full-year contraction coming in at 5.8 per cent.

Singapore GDP shrinks 5.8% in 2020; contraction slowed in Q4

GROSS domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.8 per cent in Q4, an improvement from the 5.6 per cent contraction seen in the previous quarter.

Singapore private home prices up 2.1% q-o-q in Q4; rise 2.2% for 2020: URA flash estimate

PRICES of non-landed properties went up 3.2 per cent quarter on quarter in Q4 after edging up 0.1 per cent in the prior quarter.

Covid-19 'vaccine injury financial assistance programme' to be introduced: Gan Kim Yong

THE vaccine injury financial assistance programme will provide support for persons "who suffer a serious adverse event that is assessed to be related to Covid-19 vaccines administered in Singapore".

Singapore incurred S$270m in HSR costs; removal of assets company was 'main concern'

THE assets company was to be the centrepiece of the HSR project, and was necessary to ensure the interests of both countries were protected.

Stock markets to sustain rally in 2021 amid vaccine-led recovery: analysts

SINGAPORE will stand to benefit from a cyclical recovery given that stocks in the Republic are leveraged to tourism and domestic consumption, according to DBS.

Surrey Point in Newton up for collective sale with S$55m guide price

THE guide price works out to a land rate of about S$1,661 per square foot per plot ratio based on an 11,977 square foot (sq ft) site with a gross plot ratio of 2.8, inclusive of development charge.

CDL forms working group to improve Sincere's liquidity

OPTIONS to do so include a review of potential divestments of assets and the restructuring of existing liabilities of the China-based real estate group.

The STI today

STI starts 2021 on a positive note, up 0.53% as regional indices finish mixed

SINGAPORE shares started 2021 on a positive note, with the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index gaining 15.09 points or 0.53 per cent to 2,858.9, following macrodata showing that Singapore’s economic contraction slowed in the fourth quarter of 2020.