ASIAN bourses on Wednesday were battered by the effects of a brewing Italian political storm, as local and regional equity markets continued their downward trajectory from early trading.

Wages of workers up 3.2% in 2017, after factoring in inflation: MOM survey

MORE workers in the private sector last year took home bigger pay checks from 2016, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

JTC tenders 2 sites, releases another for sale application

JTC has put up for tender two industrial sites in Braddell and Tampines, and released another in Corporation Drive for application for sale, it announced on Wednesday.

Gilstead Mansion owners launch en bloc tender, seek at least S$68m

THE owners of the 24-unit Gilstead Mansion near the Novena neighbourhood have put their development up for collective sale by public tender with an expected price of at least S$68 million.

SIA to relaunch direct flights to New York on Oct 11

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will launch the world's longest commercial flight on Oct 11, as it recommences non-stop services between Singapore and New York using the ultra long range (ULR) version of the Airbus A350-900.

Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30

IN a statement sent by Discovery on Wednesday morning, the company said that this is happening because StarHub is "not prepared to pay fair value" for the content.

Investors' watchdog SIAS withdraws 'Most Transparent Company Award' from Midas

THIS comes after Mazars LLP, the auditors for Midas, publicly disclosed that their reports on Midas for 2012 to 2016 can no longer be relied upon, thus undermining the basis for the awards, SIAS president and chief executive David Gerald said in a statement.

Singapore shares slump 2% on Italian election crisis, Sino-US trade tensions

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse tumbled, with the key Straits Times Index losing 74.53 points or 2.12 per cent to finish at 3,443.95 on Wednesday.