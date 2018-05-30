You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Asian bourses suffered in early trading on Wednesday, with the local and regional equity markets dealt heavy blows as a brewing Italian political storm kept investors on their toes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
ASIAN bourses on Wednesday were battered by the effects of a brewing Italian political storm, as local and regional equity markets continued their downward trajectory from early trading.

Wages of workers up 3.2% in 2017, after factoring in inflation: MOM survey
MORE workers in the private sector last year took home bigger pay checks from 2016, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

JTC tenders 2 sites, releases another for sale application
JTC has put up for tender two industrial sites in Braddell and Tampines, and released another in Corporation Drive for application for sale, it announced on Wednesday.

Gilstead Mansion owners launch en bloc tender, seek at least S$68m
THE owners of the 24-unit Gilstead Mansion near the Novena neighbourhood have put their development up for collective sale by public tender with an expected price of at least S$68 million. 

SIA to relaunch direct flights to New York on Oct 11
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will launch the world's longest commercial flight on Oct 11, as it recommences non-stop services between Singapore and New York using the ultra long range (ULR) version of the Airbus A350-900. 

Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
IN a statement sent by Discovery on Wednesday morning, the company said that this is happening because StarHub is "not prepared to pay fair value" for the content.

Investors' watchdog SIAS withdraws 'Most Transparent Company Award' from Midas
THIS comes after Mazars LLP, the auditors for Midas, publicly disclosed that their reports on Midas for 2012 to 2016 can no longer be relied upon, thus undermining the basis for the awards, SIAS president and chief executive David Gerald said in a statement. 

Singapore shares slump 2% on Italian election crisis, Sino-US trade tensions
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse tumbled, with the key Straits Times Index losing 74.53 points or 2.12 per cent to finish at 3,443.95 on Wednesday.

 

Singapore startups to gain faster access to India's startup ecosystem

Trade war risk stalks global economic upturn - OECD

Indonesia raises key rate again, flags chance of more hikes

Sentosa Development Corporation names Bob Tan Beng Hai chairman; Lam Yi Young joins board

JTC tenders 2 sites, releases another for sale application

Wages of workers up 3.2% in 2017, after factoring in inflation: MOM survey

May 30, 2018
Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

May 30, 2018
SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

