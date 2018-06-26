Singapore factory output stays strong with 11.1% surge in May

Singapore's factory production continued to outperform in May, defying expectations that the manufacturing sector will cool. Overall output grew by 11.1 per cent last month from a year ago, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday.

SGX to allow listing of dual-class shares with immediate effect

Singapore Exchange (SGX) unveiled new rules for companies to list with dual class shares structures (DCS) that will take effect immediately. The shareholding structure which allows founders and certain shareholders to have higher voting rights or dividends than others comes after two rounds of public consultations, with the second consultation closing on April 27 this year.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Reform evaluation, supervision, tech could shape next decade's regulatory agenda: MAS' Menon

Financial regulators could grapple with evaluating reforms, enhancing supervision and cyber risk over the next decade, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon said this week in a speech aimed at imagining plausible future scenarios.

JTC to launch 6 industrial sites for sale in H2 2018, 7 other sites on Reserve List

Six industrial sites will be launched under the Confirmed List of the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme by government agency JTC for the second half of this year. Another seven sites will be made available for application under the Reserve List, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday.

CapBridge, ConsenSys to deploy blockchain technology for upcoming private exchange in Singapore

Private financing platform, CapBridge, and blockchain application developer, ConsenSys, have entered into a strategic partnership to to deploy blockchain technology for an upcoming Singapore-based private exchange, named 1exchange (1X).

Singapore now 4th most expensive city in the world for expats: Mercer

Singapore is now the fourth most expensive city for expatriates, having moved up one spot from last year's ranking, according to the latest Cost of Living Survey published by global HR consulting firm, Mercer.

Hong Leong Asia to recognise S$43.5m loss from deconsolidation of consumer unit

Industrial conglomerate Hong Leong Asia expects to recognise a S$43.5 million loss from the deconsolidation of its consumer products unit following a court-sanctioned restructuring plan, the company announced on Tuesday.

Hwa Hong buys 2 commercial sites from CDL for S$13.8m

Hwa Hong Corporation has acquired two commercial freehold plots at Jalan Besar in Singapore from City Developments Limited (CDL) for S$13.8 million in total. The option to purchase was exercised by Hwa Hong's indirect wholly owned subsidiary Global Trade Investment Management Pte Ltd (GTI) on Tuesday.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close higher on Tuesday

Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index up 20.03 points, or 0.61 per cent, to finish at 3,280.87.