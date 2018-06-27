You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 6:30 PM

flat.jpg

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

The Government will be launching six land parcels for sale in the second-half of this year on the Confirmed List of the Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, including the first hotel site in several years.

Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale

The collective sale of Goodluck Garden has been met with a stop order by the Strata Titles Board, the first this year to run into such a roadblock, after a group of seven minority owners objected on the grounds of lack of good faith.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain

No Signboard Holdings is launching a chain of fast-food outlets that serves hawker food-themed burgers, wraps and buns, the restaurant chain announced on Wednesday before the market opened.

EpiCentre Holdings announces planned reverse takeover

Catalist-listed EpiCentre Holdings could be headed for a S$400 million reverse takeover, under a memorandum of understanding inked on Wednesday. This would be done through the acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of investment holding company MacroCap Asia Capital, which owns Thai property developer Asia ThaiYuan, and Chinese hotel manager Gloria International.

CapitaLand acquires 32-ha prime mixed-use site in Chongqing for 2.2b yuan

CapitaLand has acquired all the shares in a company that owns a 32-hectare prime mixed-use site in Chongqing, in a move that will boost its residential pipeline in China by more than 2,100 units. The amount payable is 2.2 billion Chinese yuan (S$459 million), which includes the agreed value of the property at 5.7 billion yuan, the group said on Wednesday.

Ryobi Kiso suspends trading after unit defaults on loan repayments; hires independent financial adviser

Ground engineering solutions firm Ryobi Kiso's subsidiary Ryobi Kiso (S) Pte Ltd has defaulted on its repayment obligations to "certain bank lenders" and is in breach of the corresponding banking facilities, the firm announced on Wednesday in an exchange filing.

Chasen bags S$38.4m worth of new contracts in Asia, US

Chasen Holdings Limited has secured S$38.4 million worth of new contracts in Asia and the US. These include S$25.2 million worth of specialist relocation services, S$3 million worth of third-party logistics, and S$10.2 million worth of technical and engineering services.

New Silkroutes to buy stakes in 6 clinics for S$11.7m

New Silkroutes Group has entered into separate memoranda of understanding to acquire 60 per cent stakes in each of six medical practices for an expected total price of S$11.7 million, the company announced on Tuesday after the market closed.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks end lower, with rest of Asia in the red

Singapore shares ended in negative territory, tumbling along with the rest of Asia on an escalating trade spat between China and the US. After opening at 3,281.71, the Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,254.77, down 26.1 points, or 0.8 per cent.

Government & Economy

Countries boycotting Qatar want flying-rights case moved to ICJ

Russia's unpredictable past is complicating economy's future

ECB delays monthly QE data until Tuesday

Worries over German government crisis pin down bond yields

Najib, Rosmah and 'gift givers' to be quizzed soon in 1MDB probe, no arrests so far: Police

Chinese firms cash in on Xinjiang's growing police state

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-goods2706.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib, Rosmah and 'gift givers' to be quizzed soon in 1MDB probe, no arrests so far: Police

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening