You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 6:30 PM

colin-coe-12.jpg
There will be 12.5 per cent more certificates of entitlement (COEs) for the next three-month quota period starting from August.
PHOTO: ST FILE

COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
THE Land Transport Authority said that there will be 9,225 COEs per month from August to October - up from 8,202. 

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May
MAY'S retail takings were up 0.1 per cent from the same month a year ago, with a total estimated sales value of S$3.8 billion, of which online retail sales contributed 4.3 per cent. 

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global
ONE partnership, between Enterprise Singapore and South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs & Startups (MSS), will establish "landing pads" in Singapore and South Korea, to provide SMEs and startups from the other country the infrastructure and network to establish themselves, connect with the local startup and innovation ecosystems, and forge collaborations. 

Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
THE global advertising agency's chief executive officer John Seifert told employees in a memo that this followed an internal investigation into complaints over Mr Tham's behaviour.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

GoBear hires former Fintonia, JobsDB.com chief Adrian Chng as next CEO
MR CHNG will assume the role on Monday, July 16. He will also step down as CEO of Fintonia, a financial technology (fintech) consultancy and investment group that he co-founded, on the same day, The Business Times has learnt. 

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors
"FLY with DBS and SGX" seeks to provide the "Not Invested But Interested" (NIBI) segment of people who are just beginning their investment journey with the knowledge, skills and tools to improve their financial literacy. 

The STI today

Singapore shares up on Thursday
SINGAPORE shares closed on Thursday with the Straits Times Index up 3.93 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,253.01.

 

 

Government & Economy

Hunt for Jho Low, wanted in connection with 1MDB probe, shifts to West Indies

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

South Korea says US-China trade war may hit exports of intermediary goods

Singapore SMEs could do with more to help them go global: accounting body

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
4 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
5 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Venture to 'hold', cuts target price to S$17.83

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening