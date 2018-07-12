There will be 12.5 per cent more certificates of entitlement (COEs) for the next three-month quota period starting from August.

COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected

THE Land Transport Authority said that there will be 9,225 COEs per month from August to October - up from 8,202.

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

MAY'S retail takings were up 0.1 per cent from the same month a year ago, with a total estimated sales value of S$3.8 billion, of which online retail sales contributed 4.3 per cent.

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

ONE partnership, between Enterprise Singapore and South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs & Startups (MSS), will establish "landing pads" in Singapore and South Korea, to provide SMEs and startups from the other country the infrastructure and network to establish themselves, connect with the local startup and innovation ecosystems, and forge collaborations.

Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct

THE global advertising agency's chief executive officer John Seifert told employees in a memo that this followed an internal investigation into complaints over Mr Tham's behaviour.

GoBear hires former Fintonia, JobsDB.com chief Adrian Chng as next CEO

MR CHNG will assume the role on Monday, July 16. He will also step down as CEO of Fintonia, a financial technology (fintech) consultancy and investment group that he co-founded, on the same day, The Business Times has learnt.

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors

"FLY with DBS and SGX" seeks to provide the "Not Invested But Interested" (NIBI) segment of people who are just beginning their investment journey with the knowledge, skills and tools to improve their financial literacy.

The STI today

Singapore shares up on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares closed on Thursday with the Straits Times Index up 3.93 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,253.01.