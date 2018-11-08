You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
THE mobile wallet, which is slated to be launched as soon as early 2019, will allow Grab customers to pay for transport and delivery services, transfer funds, purchase products and services online, and make QR-code payments in restaurants and shops across Thailand.
SPH
  • Stories you might have missed

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

THE mobile wallet, which is slated to be launched as soon as early 2019, will allow Grab customers to pay for transport and delivery services, transfer funds, purchase products and services online, and make QR-code payments in restaurants and shops across Thailand.

 

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

THE platform designed by ICHX Tech - a company incubated by Singapore investment firm ICH Group - aims to provide fast time-to-issuance and a high level of transparency for users.

COEs end mixed

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $28,199, up from $25,556 three weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $32,302, up from $31,302.

HDB resale prices dip 0.2% in October from September; volume slips 0.3%: SRX

THREE-room flats and five-room units saw a price increase of 0.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively, while prices of four-roomers and executive flats fell 0.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

UOL clarifies that it is in talks to buy Sydney office property

PROPERTY developer UOL Group said on Thursday that it is currently in preliminary confidential discussions with a party on the possible acquisition of an office building in Sydney, Australia. It clarified this after an Australian Financial Review article reported on the acquisition.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.91 per cent or 27.88 points to 3,093.24.

Government & Economy

SingEx Venues appointed to continue operating Singapore Expo for up to 10 years

Trade tensions may have led to slower payments by local SMEs: DP Info

China's exports hold up despite US tariffs

Ex-Goldman banker fights US extradition over 1MDB

Seoul earmarks more than US$260m for rail, roads in North

Taiwan navy adds two new warships as China tensions grow

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate
5 Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering Q2 profit slips, operating environment remains "challenging"

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening