THE mobile wallet, which is slated to be launched as soon as early 2019, will allow Grab customers to pay for transport and delivery services, transfer funds, purchase products and services online, and make QR-code payments in restaurants and shops across Thailand.

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

THE platform designed by ICHX Tech - a company incubated by Singapore investment firm ICH Group - aims to provide fast time-to-issuance and a high level of transparency for users.

COEs end mixed

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $28,199, up from $25,556 three weeks ago. COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $32,302, up from $31,302.

HDB resale prices dip 0.2% in October from September; volume slips 0.3%: SRX

THREE-room flats and five-room units saw a price increase of 0.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively, while prices of four-roomers and executive flats fell 0.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

UOL clarifies that it is in talks to buy Sydney office property

PROPERTY developer UOL Group said on Thursday that it is currently in preliminary confidential discussions with a party on the possible acquisition of an office building in Sydney, Australia. It clarified this after an Australian Financial Review article reported on the acquisition.

Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.91 per cent or 27.88 points to 3,093.24.