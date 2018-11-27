Local coffee shop operator Kimly Limited has received regulatory orders to provide certain information and documents, and is suspending the trading of its stock pending updates, according to a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday morning.

KIMLY said that the suspension is also pending updates on a recent acquisition by the company and on the group's unaudited full-year results ended Sept 30.

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

THE pace of growth picked up from the second quarter, where growth was revised downwards by a smidgen to 7.7 per cent, from an earlier figure of 7.8 per cent.

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

A CONTROLLING shareholder of contract manufacturer Hi-P International is considering a deal, which could lead to a play for the rest of the stock, the company announced early Tuesday in response to a trading query from the Singapore Exchange.

Keppel-KBS US Reit acquires second office property in Florida for US$48.5m

KEPPEL-KBS US Reit’s manager announced on Tuesday that it will be acquiring Maitland Promenade I, an office property located in the Maitland submarket of Orlando, Florida, for US$48.5 million from The Realty Associates Fund X.

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

GOVERNMENT agency JTC has launched one site for tender and another site for application under the 2018 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme, it announced in a press statement on Tuesday.

Singapore shares close lower on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index dropping 2.98 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 3,090.4.