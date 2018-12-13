You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapre Coast Guards petrolling the South of tuas extension. On the left is a Malaysia Vessel.Singapore said it believes such disputes are best settled through negotiations, failing which, it is prepared to take them to an international third party for settlement on terms that all sides agree to.
Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

SINGAPORE said it believes such disputes are best settled through negotiations, failing which, it is prepared to take them to an international third party for settlement on terms that all sides agree to.

 

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Overall unemployment crept up slightly, and the proportion of residents who found work last quarter within six months of being retrenched slipped to 62 per cent, down from 64 per cent in the second quarter.

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

IN an open letter to the board on Thursday, Quarz urged Sunningdale to return more cash to shareholders, by distributing at least 60 per cent of core net income in 2019 as dividends.

Singapore energy-saving firm wins S$45m KKR investment 

 KKR & Co is buying a stake of as much as S$45 million in Barghest Building Performance, a Singapore provider of energy saving solutions, in the private equity firm's first impact investment globally.

 Uber CEO, Temasek invest in urban farming startup

BOWERY Farming Inc, a two-year-old startup that uses robotics to cultivate crops indoors, is on track for more growth.

Del Monte Q2 profit back in the black on one-off expenses a year ago

Singapore shares end higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.36 per cent or 11.09 points to 3,111.08.

Ministers push Theresa May to test different Brexits before Christmas

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

Trump gets win as Xi makes good on pledge to buy US soybeans

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Japan plans tighter regulation of tech giants

Former Canadian diplomat held in China a 'pawn': experts

Dec 13, 2018
US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Dec 13, 2018
Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

Dec 13, 2018
Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

