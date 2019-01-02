You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 6:30 PM

FOURTH-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at 2.2 per cent year on year, slightly lower than the 2.3 per cent expansion clocked in the previous quarter
Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

FOURTH-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at 2.2 per cent year on year, slightly lower than the 2.3 per cent expansion clocked in the previous quarter.

 

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

HOWEVER, for 2018 as a whole, the private residential property price index increased 7.9 per cent, outpacing the 1.1 per cent increase chalked up in 2017. 

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

OWNERS at Horizon Towers seem to have made nailing an en bloc deal a new year's resolution, as they relaunched their collective sale tender on Wednesday at the same S$1.1 billion reserve price as before.

Singapore insurer NTUC Income gets rated 'AA-' by S&P Global

S&P Global Ratings believes that NTUC Income's risk position has improved based on the insurer's reduced dependence on non-traditional forms of capital and its managed exposure to risky assets.

Temasek unit Fullerton Fund Management creates private equity team

TEMASEK Holdings subsidiary Fullerton Fund Management is building up a new private equity team, which will take the Asia-based investment specialist's capabilities beyond its existing focus on equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives.

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday as weak Chinese PMI figures weighed on Asian markets, with the Straits Times Index down 29.87 points or one per cent to 3,038.89.

Government & Economy

Spain factory activity grows in Dec at slowest pace since Aug 2016

Taiwan president defiant after China calls for reunification

Factory activity in Asia weakens on China slowdown, trade disputes

Indian father and son battle for billion-dollar empire

China's Xi Jinping says Taiwan must be unified with mainland

Yidai shuts shop as China intensifies crackdown on P2P lenders

Jan 2, 2019
Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

Jan 2, 2019
Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

