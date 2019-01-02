FOURTH-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at 2.2 per cent year on year, slightly lower than the 2.3 per cent expansion clocked in the previous quarter

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

HOWEVER, for 2018 as a whole, the private residential property price index increased 7.9 per cent, outpacing the 1.1 per cent increase chalked up in 2017.

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

OWNERS at Horizon Towers seem to have made nailing an en bloc deal a new year's resolution, as they relaunched their collective sale tender on Wednesday at the same S$1.1 billion reserve price as before.

Singapore insurer NTUC Income gets rated 'AA-' by S&P Global

S&P Global Ratings believes that NTUC Income's risk position has improved based on the insurer's reduced dependence on non-traditional forms of capital and its managed exposure to risky assets.

Temasek unit Fullerton Fund Management creates private equity team

TEMASEK Holdings subsidiary Fullerton Fund Management is building up a new private equity team, which will take the Asia-based investment specialist's capabilities beyond its existing focus on equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives.

Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Wednesday as weak Chinese PMI figures weighed on Asian markets, with the Straits Times Index down 29.87 points or one per cent to 3,038.89.