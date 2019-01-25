Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

After a faster-than-expected surge in November, Singapore’s factory output for the last month of 2018 failed to meet economists' expectations, buttressing talk that the manufacturing sector is set to slow in the months ahead.

Singapore private home prices slip 0.1% in Q4 2018, up 7.9% for full year: URA

Private home prices in Singapore eased by 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, after inching up 0.5 per cent the previous quarter, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

A multi-year roadmap is in the works to identify cyber threats and develop solutions to protect Singapore's connectivity infrastructure, the Infocomm Media Development Authority announced on Friday.

Singapore retail rents rise 1.2% in Q4; vacancy rate rises to 8.5%: URA

Rents for retail space in the central region of Singapore rose by 1.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the previous three months - contrasting with the drop of 1.2 per cent in the third quarter, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.

Singapore office rents ease to 0.5% rise in Q4; vacancy rate climbs to 12.1%

Rents of office space in the central region of Singapore rose by 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the previous three months - a slower pace of gain compared with the 2.5 per cent rise in the third quarter, figures from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Friday.

Olam eyes US$1.6b from sale of rubber, sugar arms under new 6-year plan

Singapore agri-business Olam International plans to sell off four business segments in the next six years to unlock some US$1.6 billion, according to a six-year strategic plan released by the company on Friday before the market opened.

First Sponsor acquires Milan hotel property for 9.3m euros

Real estate developer First Sponsor Group has acquired a hotel property in Milan, Italy for about 9.3 million euros (S$14.4 million) in cash from BNP Paribas real estate investment fund Fondo Kona, according to market filings on Friday before the market opened.

Singapore stocks end higher on Friday

Singapore stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.36 per cent or 11.52 points to 3,202.25. About 1.63 billion securities worth S$1.05 billion changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.64. Gainers outnumbered losers 229 to 160.