Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 6:30 PM

MORE “forceful policy measures” are expected to tackle the rising vulnerability of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in the upcoming Singapore Budget 2019, according to a report by DBS.
Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

MORE "forceful policy measures" are expected to tackle the rising vulnerability of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in the upcoming Singapore Budget 2019, according to a report by DBS.

 

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

DECEMBER'S uptick was driven by a 0.2 per cent price increase for apartments in the central region, excluding small units. This reverses a sharp drop of 0.9 per cent in November's revised data.

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

The oil and gas company is selling to Lundin Norway its 30 per cent interest in the Rolvsnes discovery in PL338C, PL338E and its 20 per cent stake in the Goddo prospect in PL815.

Keppel to sell 70% stake in Vietnam township project for about S$136m

KEPPEL LAND, Keppel's real estate arm, is currently in the process of taking over complete control of Dong Nai Waterfront City LLC from its current joint venture partner in the project through a demerger.

Lufthansa launches Singapore innovation hub, its first outside Germany

LIH Singapore will focus on market developments in the digitalisation of travel and establish a network of strategic partners here. 

Singapore shares fall 0.1% on Monday

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index down 2.75 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,199.50.

Data of 14,200 Singapore patients with HIV leaked online by American fraudster

China regions losing 'momentum' in pollution fight -minister

EU’s Vestager opposes renewed Siemens, Alstom deal

Ex-Starbucks CEO aims to oust Trump in 2020

Boris Johnson tells UK's May: Ditch the Irish backstop and get support

US growth outlook weakens in survey of business economists

Jan 28, 2019
OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Jan 28, 2019
Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

Jan 28, 2019
EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

