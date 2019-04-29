THE counter also resumed trading on Monday following a trading halt on April 24, when it last traded at 8.4 Singapore cents.

Stories you might have missed

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

THE counter also resumed trading on Monday following a trading halt on April 24, when it last traded at 8.4 Singapore cents.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

SINGAPORE and China signed four agreements on Monday, drawing closer their collaboration on trade, law enforcement and projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

DBS total housing loans stood at S$74.4 billion at March 31, 2019, down from S$75 billion at end-2018.

Sim Lim Square up for en bloc sale with S$1.25b reserve price

THE retail strata mall, one of Singapore’s largest IT shopping centres, comprises six floors and two basements, housing 492 commercial units.

Keppel Corp ups limit of medium-term note programme to US$5b from US$3b

NET proceeds from the issue of the notes under the upsized programme will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares soar 1.5% on Monday on strong macroeconomic data



THE Straits Times Index (STI) got an additional lift, thanks to the three local banks, to close at 3,407.02, up 50.07 points or 1.5 per cent.