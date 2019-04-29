You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc754q10q9lsj10m3e5d35_doc6xoisqp25dv7902t2gj.jpg
THE counter also resumed trading on Monday following a trading halt on April 24, when it last traded at 8.4 Singapore cents.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

THE counter also resumed trading on Monday following a trading halt on April 24, when it last traded at 8.4 Singapore cents.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

 SINGAPORE and China signed four agreements on Monday, drawing closer their collaboration on trade, law enforcement and projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

DBS total housing loans stood at S$74.4 billion at March 31, 2019, down from S$75 billion at end-2018. 

Sim Lim Square up for en bloc sale with S$1.25b reserve price

THE retail strata mall, one of Singapore’s largest IT shopping centres, comprises six floors and two basements, housing 492 commercial units.

Keppel Corp ups limit of medium-term note programme to US$5b from US$3b

NET proceeds from the issue of the notes under the upsized programme will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares soar 1.5% on Monday on strong macroeconomic data
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) got an additional lift, thanks to the three local banks, to close at 3,407.02, up 50.07 points or 1.5 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

From Heisei to Reiwa: how Japan changed under Emperor Akihito

The rich and famous vote in India's election

Jokowi leads official Indonesia vote count in blow to rival

Indonesian president plans to move capital city - planning minister

Sri Lanka bans face veils after attacks by Islamist militants

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
3 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
4 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
5 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

Apr 29, 2019
Real Estate

Sim Lim Square up for en bloc sale with S$1.25b reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening