Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback
THE counter also resumed trading on Monday following a trading halt on April 24, when it last traded at 8.4 Singapore cents.
Singapore, China ink deals on trade, Belt and Road projects
SINGAPORE and China signed four agreements on Monday, drawing closer their collaboration on trade, law enforcement and projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures
DBS total housing loans stood at S$74.4 billion at March 31, 2019, down from S$75 billion at end-2018.
Sim Lim Square up for en bloc sale with S$1.25b reserve price
THE retail strata mall, one of Singapore’s largest IT shopping centres, comprises six floors and two basements, housing 492 commercial units.
Keppel Corp ups limit of medium-term note programme to US$5b from US$3b
NET proceeds from the issue of the notes under the upsized programme will be used for general corporate or working capital purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Corporate earnings
- DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
- iFast Q1 profit down 41.8% amid weak revenue growth, higher expenses
- Raffles Medical Q1 profit falls 13.7% on Chongqing hospital start-up costs
- Office furniture maker Versalink widens fiscal 2019 loss to RM7m
The STI today
Singapore shares soar 1.5% on Monday on strong macroeconomic data
THE Straits Times Index (STI) got an additional lift, thanks to the three local banks, to close at 3,407.02, up 50.07 points or 1.5 per cent.