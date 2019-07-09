Temasek Holdings on Tuesday reported a one-year total shareholder return (TSR) of 1.49 per cent for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, reflecting market volatility as it warned of lower returns expectations for the longer term amid weak global growth.

Stories you might have missed

TEMASEK Holdings on Tuesday reported a one-year total shareholder return (TSR) of 1.49 per cent for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, reflecting market volatility as it warned of lower returns expectations for the longer term amid weak global growth.

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

PRICES in the core central region (CCR) saw the biggest decline, down 0.7 per cent, while prices for outside central region areas retreated 0.4 per cent.

CapitaLand gets S$300m in sustainability-linked loans, Sembcorp to install solar panels on properties

FOR the sustainability-linked loans, CapitaLand said it partnered Societe Generale, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank and Natixis Bank new sustainability-linked loans, allowing it flexibility to use the loans on green projects such as the installation of solar panels, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Datapulse to take 5% stake in Bay Hotel Singapore for S$12.1m

ITS wholly owned subsidiary, Datapulse Investment Pte Ltd (DIPL), has formed a consortium with PAM Holdings I (BVI) Ltd to purchase the hotel from Fiesta Development Pte Ltd and Bay Hotel & Resort Pte Ltd for S$235 million.

800 Super suspends trading after loss of free float, set to be delisted

IN a separate announcement on Monday night, the rubbish-collection firm said offeror 8S Capital Holdings intends to delist the company, and will not take any steps to restore the public float or lift the trading suspension.

PropertyGuru names industry veteran Tan Tee Khoon as Singapore country manager

Dr Tan will be a member of the group's executive leadership team, lead sales for Singapore and oversee a team of 50.

