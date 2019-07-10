You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Among the well-known names that made the cut include Jumbo Group, PBA Group, Goldbell Corporation and Koufu.
Koufu Group Limited

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

SOME 25 promising local companies will be groomed to become future global powerhouses, as Enterprise Singapore launched its inaugural run of the Scale-up SG programme on Wednesday.

 

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

THESE small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - especially in domestic sectors such as food and beverage (F&B) and retail - may be behind the patchy digital adoption in industry here.

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

RENTS for non-landed private properties continued to soften for the second straight month while they edged up again for HDB flats, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property.

Cordlife share price climbs 16.5%, prompting another SGX query

SOME 34.77 million shares of the mainboard-listed cord blood banker had changed hands as at 2.25pm, making it one of the most heavily traded securities on the Singapore bourse on Wednesday.

Mapletree Industrial Trust to start its largest redevelopment project costing S$263m

THIS will be MIT’s largest redevelopment project to date, and is another strategic step in growing its high-tech buildings segment, the manager announced in a filing on Wednesday morning.

Singapore's 5G network to get expert security team as cyberthreats widen

THE Telecoms Cybersecurity Specialist Team will draw experts from the public sector to look for weaknesses and test new tools, under a government work plan unveiled on Wednesday.

Singapore shares add 0.3% on Wednesday ahead of Fed chief's testimony

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 10.96 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,340.42.

 

Top Thai business groups slash 2019 GDP forecast, urge a rate cut

Singapore's 5G network to get expert security team as cyberthreats widen

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

Singapore firms not doing enough to upskill workers: Skillsoft poll

Federal Reserve chief likely to focus on trade-inspired policy shift in testimony

Bank of Japan's focus on yen made Japan Inc complacent, says Abenomics critic

Jul 10, 2019
Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

Jul 10, 2019
Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

Jul 10, 2019
KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

