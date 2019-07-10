You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses
SOME 25 promising local companies will be groomed to become future global powerhouses, as Enterprise Singapore launched its inaugural run of the Scale-up SG programme on Wednesday.
Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital
THESE small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - especially in domestic sectors such as food and beverage (F&B) and retail - may be behind the patchy digital adoption in industry here.
Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data
RENTS for non-landed private properties continued to soften for the second straight month while they edged up again for HDB flats, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property.
Cordlife share price climbs 16.5%, prompting another SGX query
SOME 34.77 million shares of the mainboard-listed cord blood banker had changed hands as at 2.25pm, making it one of the most heavily traded securities on the Singapore bourse on Wednesday.
Mapletree Industrial Trust to start its largest redevelopment project costing S$263m
THIS will be MIT’s largest redevelopment project to date, and is another strategic step in growing its high-tech buildings segment, the manager announced in a filing on Wednesday morning.
Singapore's 5G network to get expert security team as cyberthreats widen
THE Telecoms Cybersecurity Specialist Team will draw experts from the public sector to look for weaknesses and test new tools, under a government work plan unveiled on Wednesday.
Corporate earnings
The STI today
Singapore shares add 0.3% on Wednesday ahead of Fed chief's testimony
THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 10.96 points or 0.3 per cent to close at 3,340.42.