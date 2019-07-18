You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 6:37 PM

doc769tcapvqoo1jlilyn6y_doc768rrnqc7w21lpj01cwo.jpg
Mr Peter Tan is being sued by Prudential for allegedly instigating the defection of 221 agents and 23 agency leaders at his agency, Peter Tan Organisation, to rival insurer Aviva's subsidiary Aviva Financial Advisers in mid-2016.
Lianhe Wanbao

Stories you might have missed

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

REFERRING to a media report of underwriting losses recorded by Prudential in 2015 and 2016, senior counsel Thio Shen Yi from TSMP Law asked how these losses squared with future profitability estimates made by Prudential's expert witness Larry Rubin.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

US cloud provider 8x8 buys Singapore’s Wavecell for US$125m in cash, stock

8x8 is a cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact centre solutions for more than one million users worldwide, while Wavecell offers SMS, chat apps, video interaction and voice solutions to help businesses enhance their customer experience.

Research partnership Roll-Royce@NTU Corporate Laboratory gets S$88m boost

THROUGH the renewed partnership, NTU and Rolls-Royce will implement the second phase of a corporate laboratory, with 29 projects focused on developing “novel technologies” focused on aircraft propulsion.

COE quota for August-October to fall 16.5% as record number opt to keep their old cars

THE quota for Category A (cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp) will contract by 25.8 per cent to 2,112 a month. Category B (cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp) will be reduced by 8.6 per cent to 2,083 a month. The Open category shrinks by 5.3 per cent to 709 a month.

TT International investor to inject S$48m via convertible loan

THE purchaser, now an investor, may also at its option convert the full amount of the drawn down convertible loan of up to S$48 million into shares at a conversion price of S$0.01 apiece, conditional to conversion shareholder and regulatory approval.

SGX-backed CapBridge partners Hana Financial to extend reach in South Korea

THE tie-up will allow HFI to offer companies and investors in South Korea more access to private markets through CapBridge’s private capital eco-system.

The STI today

Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Thursday
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) dipped slightly on Thursday, down a mere 0.11 per cent or 3.82 points to 3,361.05.

Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank makes first rate cut in almost 2 years

Australia jobless rate stuck at 5.2%, signals more work for its central bank

Canada is EU's 'closest transatlantic partner': EC chief

Japan exports extend slide to 7th month as global slowdown tightens grip

Japan may take South Korea wartime labour dispute to International Court of Justice

Bank of Korea surprises with rate cut as Japan trade row adds to risks

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

Jul 18, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins Singapore's network of innovation hubs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly