You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 6:30 PM

5i3BadoA.jpeg
One of many artist impressions of the proposed masterplan to transform Sentosa and Pulau Brani into a “game-changing leisure and tourism destination”.

Stories you might have missed

Phase 1 of Sentosa-Brani Master Plan to be completed in 2022

IT will be completed to the tune of S$90 million and will also result in the demolition of the iconic Sentosa Merlion, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) revealed on Friday.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Employer-provided medical costs in Singapore to rise by 10% in 2020: report

EMPLOYER-PROVIDED medical benefit costs in Singapore are expected to jump by 10 per cent in 2020, outpacing general inflation of 1.4 per cent, and higher than the Asia Pacific (Apac) average of 8.7 per cent.

Singapore M&A soars 70.6% to US$88.3b in 2019 to date despite fewer deals: Refinitiv

THE number of deals recorded year to date was 13.9 per cent lower at 749 compared with 870 in the same period last year, indicating that deal sizes were larger. 

OCBC first Singapore bank to join JPMorgan's blockchain network

THE Singapore lender joins 112 other banks from the Asia-Pacific in joining the interbank information network, with regional banks dominating the list of new entrants. 

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres prices S$225m bonds due 2024 at 3.59%

The orderbook totalled S$1.1 billion across 80 accounts and the majority of the investors are from Singapore.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat as geopolitical tensions weigh

The Straits Times Index (STI) added just 0.03 per cent or 0.88 point to 3,159.68.

 

Government & Economy

Phase 1 of Sentosa-Brani Master Plan to be completed in 2022

China sovereign fund CIC says cautious of US investment amid trade war

In markets tussle with central banks, neutral is the new hawkish

India slashes corporate tax rate for local companies

Haze clears over Singapore ahead of F1

Giant construction project takes shape in remote North Korea

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly