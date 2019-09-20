One of many artist impressions of the proposed masterplan to transform Sentosa and Pulau Brani into a “game-changing leisure and tourism destination”.

Phase 1 of Sentosa-Brani Master Plan to be completed in 2022

IT will be completed to the tune of S$90 million and will also result in the demolition of the iconic Sentosa Merlion, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) revealed on Friday.

Employer-provided medical costs in Singapore to rise by 10% in 2020: report

EMPLOYER-PROVIDED medical benefit costs in Singapore are expected to jump by 10 per cent in 2020, outpacing general inflation of 1.4 per cent, and higher than the Asia Pacific (Apac) average of 8.7 per cent.

Singapore M&A soars 70.6% to US$88.3b in 2019 to date despite fewer deals: Refinitiv

THE number of deals recorded year to date was 13.9 per cent lower at 749 compared with 870 in the same period last year, indicating that deal sizes were larger.

OCBC first Singapore bank to join JPMorgan's blockchain network

THE Singapore lender joins 112 other banks from the Asia-Pacific in joining the interbank information network, with regional banks dominating the list of new entrants.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres prices S$225m bonds due 2024 at 3.59%

The orderbook totalled S$1.1 billion across 80 accounts and the majority of the investors are from Singapore.

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat as geopolitical tensions weigh

The Straits Times Index (STI) added just 0.03 per cent or 0.88 point to 3,159.68.