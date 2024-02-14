As Thailand pitches US$28 billion land bridge to the world, foreign investors not yet ready to bite

IN THE roughly five months or so since he took office, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has wasted little time in traversing the globe with a multibillion-dollar sales pitch.

The former property tycoon has flown to the US and China as well as to different parts of Europe and the Middle East, to drum up interest in the age-old proposal of a land bridge designed to open up a new trade route between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

But even as the 61-year-old dangles the carrots of job creation and economic growth, there has been little, if any, firm interest from public and private investors in the massive US$28 billion project so far.

Observers cited the absence of a proper feasibility study, a lack of transparency, and uncertainty over the project’s profitability as some of the main reasons investors have shown lukewarm interest.

Last December, Thailand’s Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit gave some details about a planned international bidding process for the land bridge.

He said a 50-year concession will be granted to the winning consortium that could comprise shippers, logistics operators, port managers, property developers and industrial investors. The project could take as little as 24 years to break even, he said.

If brought to fruition, the ambitious project will see the construction of deep-sea ports in Chumphon in the Gulf of Thailand and Ranong by the Andaman Sea, connected by a rail and highway network.

The proposed 100 km land bridge will cut across the narrowest part of the Malay Peninsula, or the Kra Isthmus, effectively allowing ships to bypass the Strait of Malacca, where about a quarter of the world’s traded goods currently pass through.

It has been reported that using the land bridge can cut travel time by about five days, compared to sailing through the narrow sea lane between Singapore and Malaysia.