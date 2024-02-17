Subscribers

How Australian billionaire ‘iron lady’ Gina Rinehart built a thriving mining empire

Days after turning 70, the chairman of Hancock Prospecting was named by Forbes once again as her country’s richest person

Zhao Yifan

Published Sat, Feb 17, 2024 · 5:00 am
Gina Rinehart, chairwoman of Hancock Prospecting, holds onto her longstanding position as Australia’s wealthiest person in Forbes' latest annual list.
MINING magnate Gina Rinehart, the wealthiest person in Australia, turned 70 earlier this month but she appears far from slowing down.

She remains actively involved as the chairman of her company, Hancock Prospecting, with no obvious successor in sight, and continues to make strides towards her goal of elevating the firm into a lithium empire.

With a net worth of US$30.2 billion – a slight dip from the previous year’s US$30.6 billion – Rinehart once again topped Forbes’ latest list of Australia’s 50 richest people released on Thursday (Feb 15).

As the only child of iron ore explorer Lang Hancock, Rinehart began her career as her father’s personal assistant.

In 1952, Hancock discovered...

