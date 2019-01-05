Trading in cryptocurrency: is it acceptable?

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IN May last year (2018), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued a warning to eight digital token exchanges in Singapore not to facilitate trading in digital tokens that are deemed to be capital markets products under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) without MAS' authorisation. It
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg