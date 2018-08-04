You are here
THE STEERING COLUMN
BMW M2 Competition review: On track to improve
BMW's M2 Competition is all about making a driver feel on the sharp end of things, as The Business Times found out on one of the world's most entertaining and challenging race tracks.
Ascari Race Resort, Spain
MODERN high-performance cars offer the driving enthusiast many things. They've never been as powerful and fast yet simultaneously easy to control, safe, and refined. That's all been made possible through new technologies - high-compression turbocharging, precise
