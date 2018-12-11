You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Church of England to hold services to mark gender change

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 8:45 PM

[LONDON] The Church of England on Tuesday issued guidance for parishes to plan "creative and sensitive" services to help transgender people mark their transition.

Services can include anointment with oil, sprinkling with holy water and existing liturgy and the transgender person's new name would be used in the ceremony.

But the guidance said these were not second baptisms.

"The Church of England welcomes and encourages the unconditional affirmation of trans people, equally with all people, within the body of Christ," said the guidance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The House encourages ministers to respond to such requests in a creative and sensitive way.

"It is appropriate... to identify the preference of a transgender person in respect of their name and gendered (or other) pronouns," it added.

Clergy are encouraged to incorporate the rites used for Affirmation of Baptismal Faith services - when previously baptised worshippers affirm their faith - into services marking gender transition.

The document was approved by the House of Bishops and follows a motion adopted at General Synod in 2017 recognising the need for transgender people to be welcomed and affirmed in churches.

"We are absolutely clear that everyone is made in the image of God and that all should find a welcome in their parish Church," said Julian Henderson, the Bishop of Blackburn.

AFP

Life & Culture

'Sold by my brother': the Mekong women pressed into marriage in China

Diets and weight loss: it’s a complicated link

Cracks in the glittering facade

New book about Mussolini provoking a debate over his legacy

How the wealthy outsource Christmas; and you can, too

Insuring seniors: devil's in the details

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

nz-woodlands-111218.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Government Land Sales programme releases white site in Woodlands Regional Centre

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to seek court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete restructuring into New Noble

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening