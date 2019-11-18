You are here

Dick Lee will sing two songs at ChildAid 2019

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM
BT_20191118_DICK2_3952768.jpg
ChildAid's creative director Dick Lee will perform two beloved numbers, Bunga Sayang and Fried Rice Paradise, at the upcoming charity concert ChildAid 2019.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Singapore

DICK Lee, one of Singapore's most well-known musicians, will perform two beloved numbers, Bunga Sayang and Fried Rice Paradise, at the upcoming charity concert ChildAid 2019 at the Esplanade on Nov 20 and 21.

Lee has served as ChildAid's creative director for three years. The concert, organised by The Business Times and The Straits Times, celebrates its 15th year this year, and Lee wanted to do something "special" to mark its anniversary.

He will perform the first song solo and the second song with the entire cast of 132 children, aged six to 19.

At the full-dress rehearsal over the weekend at SPH News Centre, the veteran musician offered words of encouragement to the children. He told them: "You must pursue your passions, as I have ... and I hope the lessons you learn here can be transferred to other areas of your life as well."

ChildAid raises funds for two charities, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. The former gives financial assistance to children who are artistically gifted but underprivileged. The latter helps socially-disadvantaged children pay for their school meals and transport to and from school.

The main sponsors of the event are United Overseas Bank and Citibank Singapore. The platinum sponsors are MHC Asia Group and Singapore Plastic Industry Association. The gold sponsors are China Taiping Insurance (Singapore) and Suntory Beverage & Food Asia, and the Tote Board.

Kiss92FM is the official radio station for ChildAid 2019, and the concert is produced by Dick Lee Asia, with production partners Cosmoprof and Unusual Productions. The main venue partners are the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and The Pavilion.

  • Tickets at S$18 and S$28 are available from Sistic

