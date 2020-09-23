You are here

Former Ferrari chief to replace Carey as F1 CEO: reports

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 6:02 PM

[LONDON] Former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali is set to become the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Formula One after leaving the Italian team earlier than expected, media reports said Wednesday.

The 55-year-old Italian is to replace Chase Carey, who has been in charge since US group Liberty Media took over the sport in 2017, according to the BBC and Autosport.

While Formula One officials would not confirm the appointment of Mr Domenicali, senior sources in F1 told the BBC it was a done deal.

The news - which will also see American Mr Carey remain as chairman in some form - has been communicated to the team bosses.

Mr Domenicali took over at Ferrari from Jean Todt, now the FIA president, at the end of 2007 and tasted immediate success when Ferrari won the 2008 constructors championship - the last time they did so.

However, his term at Ferrari ended early when he stood up to then team president Luca di Montezemolo who wanted the head of the engine section to be sacked for incompetence.

He has subsequently filled a senior management role at Audi, before being appointed chief executive of Lamborghini, which is also part of the VW Audi Group.

Mr Carey can step aside having overseen a shortened season played out with virtually no spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also will leave the CEO post with crucially all 10 teams agreeing a new Concorde Agreement, a new five-year commercial deal from 2021 which guarantees motorsport's "sustainable" future.

AFP

