You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale in Geneva

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 3:53 PM

file70deh73812b7n7bl3mr.jpg
The last batch of late legendary winemaker Henri Jayer's Burgundies - which include some of the world's most expensive wines - will go on auction in Geneva next month and could rake in up to US$13 million.

file70deh75x3r7d31rcbu6.jpg
The final bottles of late legendary winemaker Henri Jayer's Burgundies -- including some of the world's most expensive wines -- will go on auction in Geneva next month and could rake in up to $13 million.

[GENEVA] The last batch of late legendary winemaker Henri Jayer's Burgundies - which include some of the world's most expensive wines - will go on auction in Geneva next month and could rake in up to US$13 million.

In all, 1,064 bottles will go under the hammer at the Baghera Wines auction, which will take place at a gourmet restaurant in Geneva. They include Cros-Parantoux Vosne-Romanee Premier Cru, which ranks among the world's priciest wines.

The 855 standard bottles and 209 magnums, dating from between 1970 and 2001, are from the personal wine cellar of the man broadly considered the king of the Pinot Noir.

"These bottles and magnums from his personal reserve were a bit like his laboratory... A way to see his vintage wines age over the years," his daughters Lydie and Dominique Jayer, wrote to AFP in an email.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It was natural for us, since we could not drink all of these bottles, to offer them up for sale so that wine lovers ... could buy them and drink them, in his honour," they said.

The daughters will be present at the June 17 auction to watch the dispersion of their inheritance.

Frenchman Henri Jayer, who died in 2006 at the age of 84, established a name for himself in the 1970s, when specialised wine reviews ranked his wines among the best in the world.

Over the years, he became "the emblem of the Burgundy in the eyes of the public," Swiss wine critic Jacques Perrin, who knew Jayer personally, told AFP.

A Henri Jayer wine has "all the grace of the Pinot, the slenderness, the structure, the aromatic finesse. He did everything to preserve that," he said.

Baghera Wines chief Michael Ganne agreed.

"The great force of the Henri Jayer wines, when you have the chance to taste such wine, is really the fruit, (which) has just an incredible elegance and finesse," he told AFP.

It is this quality that has made Jayer's wines some of the most sought after in the wine world -and brought them their sometimes astronomical price tags.

The most expensive lot at the auction - a series of 15 magnums of Vosne-Romanee Cros-Parantoux dating from 1978 to 2001 - has been valued at between 280,000 and 480,000 Swiss francs (S$378,982-S$649,684).

The entire auction is expected to pull in between 6.7 and 13 million francs - an amount that has raised eyebrows in the business.

"I'm not sure it is really worth the price," Perrin said.

He said the cost reflected "the speculation effect, which is undeniable," but also "the collector effect", spurred by an eagerness to acquire "this last vestige of a heritage, almost a relic."

Ganne meanwhile explained that "buyers of this kind of wine are generally fairly well-known collectors," predicting that a number of Asian, American and some European wine auction regulars would show up.

Each bottle is equipped with a seal that guarantees its traceability and authenticity.

Jayer's daughters meanwhile hope the bottles' new owners will not just leave them in their cellars to gain dust and value.

"We hope they will go into the cellars of wine lovers who know how to open and drink these wines," they said.

"Let's not forget that wine is synonymous with sharing, and these wines were above all made to be drunk and enjoyed."

AFP

Life & Culture

Where the merits of golf extend beyond the course

Brewing up a Bettr future

TV show Roseanne axed after star's racist tweet sparks outrage

#PTGF: the online world of Hong Kong's young sex workers

Hit sitcom 'Roseanne' axed over racist tweet row

Doing good, innovatively

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
5 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_1MDB_310518_28.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia investigators said to meet Singapore on 1MDB probe

newlakeside.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

New Lakeside ex-CFO pleads guilty; judge slaps S$80,000 fine, 3-year directorship ban

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

May 31, 2018
Real Estate

URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening