Money FM podcast: How concerned should we be about infectious diseases like Covid-19?

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WM_Ian.jpg

Weekend Mornings: How concerned should we be about infectious diseases like Covid-19?

17:59 min

Synopsis: Dr. Ian Mendenhall, principal research scientist at Duke-NUS Medical School talks to Glenn van Zutphen about his far-reaching research into animal-borne viruses and what it takes for them to impact humans as well as the importance of understanding the viruses and bacteria present in animals.

Produced by: Glenn Van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MONEY FM 89.3

