You are here
QUESTION TIME WITH MENTOR JOHN
Not fading into the sunset during the twilight years
Keeping active in the senior years is possible if you are have the right mindset.
WHEN Dr Mahathir became President of Malaysia for the second time, at the ripe age of 92 years, he demonstrated it is possible to continue working productively, as we enter our twilight years. Rather than picking up bridge or knitting, some seniors are choosing to start a company. Starting a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg