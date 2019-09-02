RWS staff help to spruce up rental flats in Queenstown

Resorts World Sentosa CEO Tan Hee Teck (in yellow), together with Central Singapore District mayor Denise Phua (second from right) and Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Chia Shi-Lu (left, in blue), helping to paint the walls of a flat in Queenstown.

Singapore

OVER 210 senior management and staff of Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) took part in the annual aRWSome Volunteer Day last Friday, which saw them decluttering, cleaning and sprucing up the homes of elderly and needy residents living in rental flats in Queenstown.

The initiative, now into its third year, is the integrated resort's flagship home refurbishment programme by RWS' corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, RWSCares.

While the homes - one- and two-room HDB flats - were being cleaned, a group of 70 elderly residents attended a workshop to learn how to re-purpose common household waste items such as single-use plastic bottles and old t-shirts into pen holders and tote bags respectively.

RWS also collaborated with industry partners such as KL Enviro to sort out recyclables from the waste generated from the homes, and Diversey to provide environmentally-friendly floor and toilet cleaning solutions.

As in previous years, RWS assembled a roving team from its facilities management and engineering department to help residents with more technical and complex repair works such as electrical wiring, plumbing and carpentry.

Among those present at the volunteer day were RWS chief executive officer Tan Hee Teck, Central Singapore District mayor Denise Phua, and Tanjong Pagar GRC grassroots organisations advisor Chia Shi-Lu.

"Our collaboration with Central Singapore Community Development Council continues to grow through the years, reaching out to the elderly and needy community and improving their living conditions," said Mr Tan.

"It is heartening to know that we have made a positive impact to lonely seniors as well as families who are incapable of coping with day-to-day housework."

Ms Phua expressed her gratitude to the management and staff of RWS for their CSR efforts.

"A life well-lived is one that makes a positive difference in someone else's. It is heartening to see the leaders of RWS pave the way for its staff to make that difference," she said.