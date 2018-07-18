You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Singapore's first woman Designer of the Year

A portable shelter and the world's best tall building are among the recipients at this year's President's Design Award
Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

BT_20180718_SCPDA18A_3503662.jpg
Angelene Chan, CEO of DP Architects, received the nation's highest accolade for design from President Halimah Yacob on July 17.
PHOTO: DP ARCHITECTS

BT_20180718_SCPDA18A_3503662.jpg
Industrial designer Hans Tan, also awarded Designer of the Year, impressed the jury with his diverse portfolio that is "proudly and poetically Singaporean".
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Singapore

GIVE it up for woman power. More than a decade after the President's Design Award (P*DA) had been established, a woman has finally been named Designer of the Year. Angelene Chan, chief executive officer of DP Architects, received the honour from President Halimah Yacob on July

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth at risk as trade conflicts, electronics slowdown take toll on Singapore exports

Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Taiwan's offshore wind market a breath of fresh air for O&M sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening