You are here
Singapore's first woman Designer of the Year
A portable shelter and the world's best tall building are among the recipients at this year's President's Design Award
Singapore
GIVE it up for woman power. More than a decade after the President's Design Award (P*DA) had been established, a woman has finally been named Designer of the Year. Angelene Chan, chief executive officer of DP Architects, received the honour from President Halimah Yacob on July
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg