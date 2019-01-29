You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Spanish vineyards are sending extra wine to Britain before Brexit

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 9:54 PM

file6ue7x3k5urd1984y7ngr.jpg
Spanish vineyards are making sure British tipplers are well stocked with Rioja by shipping as much wine as they can ahead of a potential hard Brexit.
Bloomberg

[MADRID] Spanish vineyards are making sure British tipplers are well stocked with Rioja by shipping as much wine as they can ahead of a potential hard Brexit.

"We already completed our sales for the first semester of 2019 with 90 per cent of our customers," said Santiago Frias, general director of Bodegas Riojanas, a vineyard in Cenicero in the wine-growing region of Rioja. "This will allow us to face the first collapse we expect in UK customs."

The Spanish Wine Federation, the country's industry association, has been advising members on how to minimize the impact of the possible crashing out of the UK from the European Union with no deal. Steps that vineyards can take to offset the pain of a hard Brexit include hedging against a fluctuating pound, making advance plans for transportation and ensuring that wines are correctly labeled, according to a circular to members dated Jan 17.

About 350km north of the capital Madrid, La Rioja is the largest of the European wine-exporting regions in terms of volumes shipped to the UK. In the first nine months of 2018, its wineries sold 32 million litres, one third of their global exports, in the British market, according to data from the Spanish Wine Market Observatory, known as OEMV.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Many Spanish vineyards are planning to increase their stock in the UK, a trend that could drive up transportation and warehousing costs, according the wine federation's circular.

In fact, Rioja vineyards have already been feeling the pinch from Brexit as the weak pound hits UK demand for Spanish "vino." Exports to the UK fell as much as 16 per cent in the first 11 months of 2018, a decline steeper than the 10 per cent slide in shipments to all markets, according to Grupo Rioja, an association grouping most of the region's wineries.

"By all means we can talk about a Brexit effect," said Inigo Torres, Grupo Rioja's manager. "Of course it could get worse in case of no deal. The sterling would further depreciate and the UK would turn into a third country with no custom agreement and probably higher duties. And that would amplify the negative effect."

Some Rioja winemakers are reacting to the Brexit threat by seeking to boost shipments to other markets. Baron de Ley SA is developing new export markets including Russia, Canada and Brazil, said Chairman Eduardo Santos-Ruiz in an interview.

"There's a not a lot we can do about Brexit," he said. "But we are already opening new markets as part of our export policy."

BLOOMBERG

Life & Culture

Russian chess grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik retires

Tipples and trash: A Japan waste plant opens its doors

To fight fatty liver, avoid sugary foods and drinks

Oon Jin Teik calls it quits as Sports Hub chief executive

Black Panther's Oscars chances rise with win from Screen Actors Guild

UOB brings Chinese New Year cheer to 150 beneficiaries

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
5 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

In Budget 2019, government could take bigger share of risk to support SMEs: DBS economist

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72p3q1kei94cppvp9b0.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Transport

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2018 up 5.5% to 65.6m

file6ub65cbemxyxw57da8f.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Real Estate

Gilstead Court relaunched for en bloc sale as owners decide on cutting reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening