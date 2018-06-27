You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

When social impact and healthy returns go hand-in-hand

A former Lehman Brothers banker, Declan Ee finds a winning formula in his work with Africans in need
Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

BT_20180627_VATLG27_3481749.jpg
Declan Ee, partner and founding investor of TLG Capital, says his foray into Africa has helped him hone his investment firm into a viable CSR entity.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

"THE first level of charity is monetary donation. The second level is to experience it (volunteer work). The third level is to equip the beneficiaries with a skill set. The fourth level, and the highest tier, is to create a movement. Build on the skill set that the beneficiaries

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

When England play Belgium, neither may really want to win

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

Peak Japan: Hello Kitty bullet train debuts this week

Peak Japan: Hello Kitty bullet train debuts this week

70 years on, Berlin remembers Airlift 'Candy Bombers'

Editor's Choice

Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output defies expectations to grow 11.1% in May

Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Total to co-charter Pavilion Energy's first LNG bunker vessel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening