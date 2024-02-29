It can be hard to tell where company culture ends and our own choices begin.

"Are you an ‘insecure overachiever’? How to take it down a notch"

THERE are plenty of reasons why employees might be feeling more insecure at work these days: fears that generative artificial intelligence could wipe out our jobs; mass layoffs; the rise of remote work and, with it, ever-shifting return-to-office policies. It’s not surprising that rates of workplace stress and anxiety have measurably increased post-pandemic.

And some employers prefer it this way.

Laura Empson, a professor at London’s Bayes Business School and author of Leading Professionals, has repeatedly called out elite companies for intentionally recruiting and hiring what talent professionals have called “insecure overachievers”: talented, hard-working people driven by their fears...