Can you be your own therapist? New books tell you how

Do-it-yourself therapy appears to be on the rise, with a spate of titles hitting the shelves

Helmi Yusof

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 6:00 pm
Published in 2023, Owen O'Kane's How To Be Your Own Therapist empowers readers to be their own life coaches.
CAN you be your own therapist? Can you address your mental health challenges without the direct guidance of a psychologist? Can you take on the role of your own life coach, guiding yourself through personal and professional obstacles? Can you engage in self-talk that is calm, reassuring, compassionate and authoritative, helping you overcome your deepest fears and anxieties?

A spate of do-it-yourself (DIY) therapy books, particularly those released during or after the pandemic, suggest that this is possible. Written partly to assist individuals facing mental health challenges worsened by social isolation and limited access to professional help, these books offer a wealth of strategies, exercises...

