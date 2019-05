For a S$48 ticket, you get a 1-in-10 chance of winning an artwork by emerging and established artists such as Mike HJ Chang, Khairullah Rahim, Heman Chong, Shubigi Rao, Jeremy Sharma, Hilmi Johandi, Zarina Muhammad, Stephanie J. Burt, Kent Chan, Weixin Quek Chong and many more. There are some 20