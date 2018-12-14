You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

04-05_Buzz_Dec_14_Folder-Links-Phaidon_book_bundle-0.jpg
Ai Weiwei, Frank Stella and Jannis Kounellis.

Art Pages

Dec 14, 2018 1:53 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

Premier publisher Phaidon makes some of best books in the world. Among its bestsellers is the Contemporary Artists Series featuring individual titles on artists such as Ai Weiwei, Frank Stella and Jannis Kounellis. Each book retails at around S$65 and features interviews, essays and gorgeous

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening