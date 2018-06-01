You are here
Art That Creates Worlds Unto Themselves
The best artworks in APB Foundation Signature Art Prize 2018 show conjure their own utopias of meaning
LEAVE YOUR WATCH at home and don't track time at the APB Foundation Signature Art Prize 2018 show, being held at the National Museum of Singapore and organised by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and Asia Pacific Breweries (APB). Curated by Louis Ho, the show features works that are so absorbing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg