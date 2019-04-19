You are here

entertainment1.jpg
Costumes, puppets and other props from famous versions of Alice In Wonderland are on display.
PHOTOS: ARTSSCIENCE MUSEUM, AUSTRALIAN CENTRE FOR THE MOVING IMAGE AND HELMI YUSOF

entertainment2.jpg
The Mad Hatter invites you to his famous tea party.

entertainment3.jpg
The Pool of Tears.

entertainment4.jpg
A video showing Alice and other characters through the years.

entertainment5.jpg
The famous 1951 Disney version.

entertainment6.jpg
Posters of Alice In Wonderland from different countries.

entertainment7.jpg
Op-art featuring Alice.

entertainment8.jpg
Lisa falls through the rabbit hole in an episode of The Simpson.

Curiouser And Curiouser

The historically-rich Alice In Wonderland exhibition is at least as appealing to adults as it is to children
Apr 19, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

THE ALICE IN WONDERLAND books by Lewis Carroll have never been just for kids. Philosophers have published reams about the symbolism of Alice’s journey and the characters, mathematicians have pored over its strange puzzles and equations, and the literary-inclined have parsed his eccentric poetry

