Let there be iLight

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
From Jan 28 to Feb 24, the city will shimmer more brightly than usual. The annual light festival iLight Singapore returns with a special edition to commemorate the bicentennial celebrations of Singapore in 2019. The festival spans Marina Bay, the Civic District, Singapore River and Raffles
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg