BT_20180727_ARTS27-P_3512358.jpg
Liang Shaoji's Lonely Cloud is a work of camphor wood covered with silk spun by mulberry silkworms.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180727_ARTS27-P_3512358.jpg
Sopheap Pich's Red Grid is made of bamboo, rattan, burlap and beeswax.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180727_ARTS27-P_3512358.jpg
Oanh Phi Phi created lacquer scopes that project small lacquer paintings onto a screen or wall.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180727_ARTS27-P_3512358.jpg
Liang Shaoji's Broken Landscape is a tapestry of silk that carries within it the cocoons and eggs of the silkworms.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

BT_20180727_ARTS27-P_3512358.jpg
Manish Nai's Untitled comprises 99 wooden bars wrapped with compressed jute dyed in indigo.
PHOTO: HELMI YUSOF

Material world

NTU CCA's excellent new exhibition focuses on art created out of natural materials
Jul 27, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

IN THE LAST 30 years, renowned Chinese artist Liang Shaoji has been spending most of his time on a mountain with mulberry silkworms, learning as much as he can about their lives and habits. To create art, he gently places them on various surfaces and objects, then coaxes them to spin threads

