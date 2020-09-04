You are here

Kin Chui incorporates QR codes, computational fragments, digitally-scrambled images and other technological ephemera in his installation.
PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

Stephanie J Burt evokes a scene from Virginia Woolf's novel To The Lighthouse with her playful installation.
PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE

Priyageetha Dia's multimedia installation explores issues such as feminine agency, race and representation, and the "identity politics of a brown woman".
PHOTO: NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE
ART

Out of the crisis, young kooky voices emerge

Responding to Covid-19, young artists have created some zestful and zany works - as only the young can make.
Sep 4, 2020 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

AN unexpected generational chasm has just opened in Singapore's most august art institution. After five years of showcasing blue-chip art by the region's most established artists, National Gallery Singapore is devoting its latest exhibitions to art by young, untested artists instead.

