18-19_Arts01.jpg
Wang Xin's Dream Session.
PHOTOS: UCCA AND GALLERY WEEKEND BEIJING

18-19_Arts02.jpg
(Left) Zhang Hui's Just Like In The Mirror 2 at UCCA. (Right) Hu Qingyan's Go In One Ear And Out The Other No. 5.

18-19_Arts04.jpg
Tong Kunniao's Foolishness Dinner.

18-19_Arts05.jpg
Pierre Huyghe's Human Mask.

18-19_Arts07.jpg
Ye Funa's Exhibitionist Nail Project: Nailhenge.

18-19_Arts08.jpg
Yang Xin's Enlarged Corners of Corner No.1.

Beijing art scene’s road to recovery

With the lockdown lifted, Beijing holds its annual Gallery Weekend with less than half of the usual visitor numbers
May 29, 2020 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

WITH CHINA BEING one of the first countries to lift its lockdown, Beijing also became one of the first cities to try and restore normalcy to its art scene. Over two weekends, the capital city held its fourth annual Gallery Weekend Beijing with less than half the usual visitor numbers. Most of

