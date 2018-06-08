You are here
Slow-burn mystery novel
Clarissa Goenawan's Rainbirds is a whodunnit that also delves into the mysteries of the human heart
FIRST-TIME SINGAPORE NOVELIST Clarissa Goenawan clinched awards for her literary effort Rainbirds even before she finished it. The list of accolades is impressive - winner of the Bath Novel Award for unpublished or independently published novelists, finalist of the Dundee International Book
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg