Tales to Tell: highlights of Singapore’s Arts Festival

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
TOP NAMES including legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, theatre guru Tadashi Suzuki, acclaimed choreographer Sasha Waltz and iconoclastic theatre-maker Simon McBurney are among the line-up of this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA). Once again,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg