You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Arts

071218_Buzz_Folder06.jpg
Virtually Versailles.

Virtual Versailles

Dec 7, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sphTaySuanChiangBT

For the first time, you can tour The Palace of Versailles without having to hop onto a plane. Virtually Versailles is the world’s first exhibition that lets visitors experience the historical landmark entirely through digital assets.

Head back in time to the 17th century, to explore the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

buzz
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening