A candid look at expat lives in Asia

Expats stars Nicole Kidman (left) as an American expat living in Hong Kong with her husband and children.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

IT IS a story that has been told many times before, off-screen – that of a bored expatriate wife who leaves behind a successful career when her high-flying husband gets a posting in a new city.

Expats, the new TV series on Amazon Prime Video, begins promisingly enough with Nicole Kidman as the archetypal bored wife Margaret Woo living with her American-Chinese husband (Brian Tee) and children in Hong Kong.

For a moment, the show feels like a much-needed exploration into the psyche of such women,...