Catch Rod Stewart one last time in Singapore

AFTER Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, the year of big music acts stopping in Singapore continues with Sir Rod Stewart set to play two shows.

The 79-year-old, who has sold over 250 million albums and singles worldwide, will bring his Live in Concert: One Last Time tour to Marina Bay Sands for two nights on March 16 and 17.

Both performances are part of the integrated resort’s Sands Live series which in the past has featured popular international artists such as The Rolling Stones, Michael Buble and Celine Dion playing intimate shows so fans can get upclose with them.

Stewart’s upcoming gigs are his first in the region in over a decade and a half.

“It has been 15 years since my last Asian tour, which is far too long,” the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said in a press statement announcing the shows, “I truly cannot wait to return with a setlist of all my biggest hits and one of the most extraordinary productions of my career.”

Stewart is best known for his distinctive raspy vocals and his five-decade-plus-strong career has spawned numerous hits such as Have I Told You Lately, Maggie May, Hot Legs, Some Guys Have All the Luck, Do You Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s the Night and more.

